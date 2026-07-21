EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Bond

Brödernas Group AB (publ) initiates a written procedure to amend the terms and conditions of its existing senior secured bonds 2024/2029



21.07.2026 / 12:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brödernas Group AB (publ) initiates a written procedure to amend the terms and conditions of its existing senior secured bonds 2024/2029 (ISIN: NO0013250XXX) Brödernas Group AB (publ) ("Brödernas" or the "Company") announces that the Company has today initiated a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") under its outstanding bond loan 2024/2029 with ISIN NO0013250XXX (the "Bonds") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions"). The Written Procedure has been initiated in order to obtain the bondholders' consent to make certain amendments to the Terms and Conditions. The Company's proposed amendments, as set out in full in the notice of the Written Procedure, include, among other things, the following changes: (i) the threshold for bondholders constituting the Ad Hoc Group is reduced from 60 % to 51 %, (ii) the definition "Listing Failure Event", and all references thereto, is deleted in its entirety, (iii) the cap on permitted financial indebtedness under the Company's Super Senior Debt is increased from SEK 50,000,000 to SEK 75,000,000, (iv) the Company is permitted to exercise the PIK Option on an unlimited number of interest payment dates, (v) the deadline for making financial reports available is extended, and the quarterly interim reporting is replaced with semi-annual interim reporting, (vi) clause 15 (financial covenants) is deleted in its entirety, and (vii) it is clarified that payments under the Company's Super Senior Debt do not constitute a "Restricted Payment" under the Terms and Conditions. Brödernas has instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"), in its capacity as agent under the Terms and Conditions, to distribute notices of the Written Procedure, including voting instructions, to the holders of the Bonds. For further information regarding the Written Procedure and a detailed description of Brödernas' request and proposed amendments, please refer to the notice of Written Procedure available on Brödernas' and the Agent's respective websites. The outcome of the Written Procedure will be announced by way of press release in connection with the conclusion of the Written Procedure. The record date for a bondholder being eligible to vote in the Written Procedure is 27 July 2026 and the last day to vote in the Written Procedure is 5 August 2026. However, the Written Procedure may be concluded prior to the expiry of the voting period if the requisite majority has been obtained. Bondholders together representing approximately 57 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds have confirmed that they intend to vote in favour of the Company's proposal. For further information, please contact: Anders Nikolaisen, Chairman of the Board

Email: press@brodernas.se This disclosure contains information that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 21st 2026 at 11.30 CEST. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2205N_1-2026-7-21.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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