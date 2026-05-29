EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
May 29, 2026, 19.00 CET
Brödernas publishes quarterly report for Jan-Mar 2026
Brödernas Group AB (publ) hereby publishes the financial report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026 (Q1 report). The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website (investors.brodernas.nu).
1 January - 31 March 2026
Net sales amounted to SEK 83 m (87 m)
EBITDA amounted to SEK -5 m (-7 m)
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3222G_1-2026-5-29.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Richard Forsshéll, CEO
press@brodernas.nu
This information is information that Brödernas Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 29 May 2026 at 19.00 CET.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brödernas Group AB
|Östermalmstorg 5
|114 42 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|NO0013250597
|WKN:
|A3LZNP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2336220
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2336220 29.05.2026 CET/CEST