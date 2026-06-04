EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB
/ Key word(s): Bond
June 4, 2026, 15.30 CET
Brödernas Group AB (publ) - Exercise of PIK Option for interest payment due in June 2026
Brödernas Group AB (publ) (the "Company"), issuer of senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2024/2029 with ISIN NO0013250597 (the "Bonds"), hereby announces that it has elected to exercise its PIK Option in respect of the interest payment due on 10 June 2026 in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").
Pursuant to Clause 12.2.4 of the Terms and Conditions, the interest payment due on 10 June 2026 will be paid in kind by way of issuance of subsequent bonds (sw. efterföljande obligationer) pro rata to bondholders, in an aggregate nominal amount equal to the interest accrued for the preceding interest period.
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04.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brödernas Group AB
|Östermalmstorg 5
|114 42 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|NO0013250597
|WKN:
|A3LZNP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2339952
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2339952 04.06.2026 CET/CEST