EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Bond

Brödernas Group AB (publ) - Exercise of PIK Option for interest payment due in June 2026



04.06.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





June 4, 2026, 15.30 CET

Brödernas Group AB (publ) - Exercise of PIK Option for interest payment due in June 2026

Brödernas Group AB (publ) (the "Company"), issuer of senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2024/2029 with ISIN NO0013250597 (the "Bonds"), hereby announces that it has elected to exercise its PIK Option in respect of the interest payment due on 10 June 2026 in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

Pursuant to Clause 12.2.4 of the Terms and Conditions, the interest payment due on 10 June 2026 will be paid in kind by way of issuance of subsequent bonds (sw. efterföljande obligationer) pro rata to bondholders, in an aggregate nominal amount equal to the interest accrued for the preceding interest period.

For further information, please contact:

Brödernas - press@brodernas.se

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