Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Systems for Kutei Northern Hub Development in Indonesia

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday a substantial award from Searah North Ganal Limited (Subsidiary of Searah Limited, a joint venture Company between Eni and PETRONAS) to deliver subsea production systems and digital solutions to support safe, efficient and optimized production for the Kutei Northern Hub development offshore Indonesia.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will supply 17 deepwater horizontal tree systems, along with associated manifolds and connections, control and distribution systems, for the integrated development of the recently discovered Geng North field and the Gehem field. Baker Hughes will also deploy its Cordant asset protection and condition monitoring systems to proactively identify and mitigate risks to critical equipment and prevent unplanned downtime. These solutions will support efficient subsea operations for natural gas production to strengthen Indonesia's LNG capacity and domestic energy supply.

"The development of the Kutei Northern Hub is an important step in Indonesia's drive to deliver natural gas and LNG to power the country and the broader region," said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti. "By combining our proven subsea production technologies, digital solutions and global experience developing offshore projects, we're supporting efficient, reliable and optimized production from subsea systems through to gas processing and export, helping enable a more secure energy future for Southeast Asia."

Baker Hughes will leverage its operational and manufacturing capabilities in Indonesia to enhance supply chain resilience, project delivery efficiency and ongoing production performance, delivering trees from its Global Manufacturing Center for Subsea Trees in Batam. Baker Hughes' Balikpapan facility will provide additional operational and service support.

This contract builds on Baker Hughes' support of the Kutei Northern Hub development: In 2025, the company was awarded a flash gas compressors order for the new floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which can process over 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate, with a storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 346-297-2561

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

