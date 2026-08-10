

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), an energy technology company, said Monday it has received a substantial award from Searah North Ganal Limited, a subsidiary of Searah Limited, to supply subsea production systems and digital solutions for the Kutei Northern Hub development offshore Indonesia.



Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide 17 deepwater horizontal tree systems, along with associated manifolds, connections, control and distribution systems, for the development of the Geng North and Gehem fields.



The company will also deploy its Cordant asset protection and condition monitoring systems to help identify and mitigate risks to critical equipment and reduce unplanned downtime. The solutions are expected to support natural gas production and help strengthen Indonesia's LNG capacity and domestic energy supply.



Baker Hughes will manufacture the subsea trees in Batam, while its Balikpapan facility will provide operational and service support.



The contract builds on Baker Hughes' support for the Kutei Northern Hub, following a 2025 order for flash gas compressors for an FPSO vessel capable of processing over 1 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 90,000 barrels of condensate per day.



Baker Hughes shares were nearly 1% up in pre-market trading after closing at $61.55 on Friday.



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