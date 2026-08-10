

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp (LH) announced the FDA has approved PGDx elio tissue complete CDx as a companion diagnostic to help identify patients with advanced melanoma with certain BRAF variants who may benefit from treatment with FDA-approved targeted therapies. The company said, as a companion diagnostic, PGDx elio tissue complete CDx helps clinicians identify which melanoma patients carry these BRAF V600E/K variants and may benefit from treatment with FDA-approved BRAF inhibitors and BRAF/MEK inhibitor combination regimens.



Shakti Ramkissoon, vice president, medical lead for oncology at Labcorp, said: 'Labcorp's FDA-approved companion diagnostic improves access to these therapies by allowing clinicians to confirm which patients may be eligible for and can start receiving those treatments as soon as possible.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Labcorp shares are up 0.13 percent to $319.55.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News