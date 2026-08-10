Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A., (BCBA: CVH) (OTCID: CVHSY) ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company"), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) (BYMA: TECO2), announced Friday, August 7, its First Half and Second Quarter 2026 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of June 30, 2026, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (1H26 vs. 1H25):

This year includes results of Telefónica Móvil Argentina ('TMA'), which was acquired by Telecom Argentina on February 24, 2025, hence, the results for the 1H26 aren't comparable to the results of 1H25 as they include results of TMA from March 1 st 2025.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 5,075,511 million, an increase of 13.4% in real terms as of 1H26, compared to the same period of 2025, mostly driven by the incorporation of revenue from TMA and by higher ARPUs in real terms in mobile, internet and Cable TV services, in part the effect of price increases carried implemented in 2024 and the decrease in inflation rate; partially offset by a decrease in fixed telephony and data services and by the loss of control in the subsidiary Micro Sistemas.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 3,270,062 million, an increase of 4.1% in constant currency, mainly driven by higher costs on most items, driven by the incorporation of TMA. Excluding this effect, total costs reached Ps. 2,011,830 million, a decrease of 7.3% compared to 1H25.

EBITDA reached Ps. 1,805,449 million as of 1H26, an increase of 35.1% in real terms compared to 1H25, mainly driven by the incorporation of TMA's EBITDA, and cost efficiencies obtained by the company, resulting in a higher EBITDA Margin of 35.6% in 1H26, compared to 29.8% in 1H25.

Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 849,195 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 313,864 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant

Currency as of June 30, 2026) 1H26 1H25 % Ch. 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 5,075,511 4,477,637 13.4% 2,558,330 2,517,181 2,549,353 1.6% 0.4% EBITDA (1) 1,805,449 1,336,074 35.1% 936,150 869,298 700,972 7.7% 33.6% EBITDA Margin (2) 35.6% 29.8% 19.2% 36.6% 34.5% 27.5% 6.0% 33.1% Net income 849,195 (107,089) (893.0%) 177,797 671,396 (229,933) (73.5%) (177.3%) Attributable to:















Equity Shareholders 313,864 (49,920) (728.7%) 63,299 250,564 (90,090) (74.7%) (170.3%) Non-Controlling Interests 535,331 (57,169) (1036.4%) 114,498 420,832 (139,843) (72.8%) (181.9%)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH) (OTCID: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the First Half and Second Quarter 2026 Results

Date: Tomorrow, August 11, 2026

Time: 1:00pm Buenos Aires /12:00am New York /5:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DqkFJp01

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Inversores

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308822

Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.