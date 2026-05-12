Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A., (OTC Pink: CVHSY) (BCBA: CVH) ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) (BCBA: TECO2), announced today its First Quarter 2026 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of March 31, 2026, unless otherwise indicated.
The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").
CVH Highlights (1Q26 vs. 1Q25):
This year includes results of Telefónica Móvil Argentina ('TMA'), which was acquired by Telecom Argentina on February 24, 2025, hence, the results for the 1Q26 aren't comparable to the results of 1Q25 as they include results of TMA from March 1st 2025.
Total Revenues reached Ps. 2,357,686 million, an increase of 30.5% in real terms as of 1Q26, compared to the same period of 2025, mostly driven by the incorporation of revenue from TMA and by higher ARPUs in real terms in mobile services, in part the effect of price increases carried implemented in 2025; partially offset by lower sales of equipment and fixed telephony and data services.
Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 1,543,469 million, an increase of 27.4% in constant currency, mainly driven by higher costs on all items, driven by the incorporation of TMA. Excluding this effect, total costs reached Ps. 931,863 million, a decrease of 6.5% compared to 1Q25.
EBITDA reached Ps. 814,217 million as of 1Q26, an increase of 36.9% in real terms compared to 1Q25, mainly driven by the incorporation of TMA's EBITDA, and from cost efficiencies realized by the company, resulting in a higher EBITDA Margin of 34.5% in 1Q26, compared to 32.9% in 1Q25.
Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 628,855 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 234,688 million.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of March 31, 2026)
|1Q26
|1Q25
|% Ch.
|4Q25
|QoQ
|Total Revenues
|2,357,686
|1,806,103
|30.5%
|2,478,327
|(4.9%)
|EBITDA (1)
|814,217
|594,859
|36.9%
|726,053
|12.1%
|EBITDA Margin (2)
|34.5%
|32.9%
|4.9%
|29.3%
|17.9%
|Net income
|628,855
|115,060
|446.5%
|155,050
|305.6%
|Attributable to:
|Equity Shareholders
|234,688
|37,622
|523.8%
|53,040
|342.5%
|Non-Controlling Interests
|394,167
|77,438
|409.0%
|102,010
|286.4%
(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.
(2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A
(BYMA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY)
cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation
to discuss the First Quarter 2026 Results
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires /11:00am New York /3:00pm London
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=B7VbKXvN
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Inversores
ABOUT THE COMPANY
CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
Disclaimer
Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.
|Investor Relations Contacts:
|In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A.
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417
www.cvh.com.ar
|In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone
Email: fig@fig.ooo
Tel: +1 917 691-4047
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297079
Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.