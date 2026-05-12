Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A., (OTC Pink: CVHSY) (BCBA: CVH) ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) (BCBA: TECO2), announced today its First Quarter 2026 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of March 31, 2026, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (1Q26 vs. 1Q25):

This year includes results of Telefónica Móvil Argentina ('TMA'), which was acquired by Telecom Argentina on February 24, 2025, hence, the results for the 1Q26 aren't comparable to the results of 1Q25 as they include results of TMA from March 1 st 2025.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 2,357,686 million, an increase of 30.5% in real terms as of 1Q26, compared to the same period of 2025, mostly driven by the incorporation of revenue from TMA and by higher ARPUs in real terms in mobile services, in part the effect of price increases carried implemented in 2025; partially offset by lower sales of equipment and fixed telephony and data services.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 1,543,469 million, an increase of 27.4% in constant currency, mainly driven by higher costs on all items, driven by the incorporation of TMA. Excluding this effect, total costs reached Ps. 931,863 million, a decrease of 6.5% compared to 1Q25.

EBITDA reached Ps. 814,217 million as of 1Q26, an increase of 36.9% in real terms compared to 1Q25, mainly driven by the incorporation of TMA's EBITDA, and from cost efficiencies realized by the company, resulting in a higher EBITDA Margin of 34.5% in 1Q26, compared to 32.9% in 1Q25.

Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 628,855 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 234,688 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of March 31, 2026) 1Q26 1Q25 % Ch. 4Q25 QoQ Total Revenues 2,357,686 1,806,103 30.5% 2,478,327 (4.9%) EBITDA (1) 814,217 594,859 36.9% 726,053 12.1% EBITDA Margin (2) 34.5% 32.9% 4.9% 29.3% 17.9% Net income 628,855 115,060 446.5% 155,050 305.6% Attributable to:









Equity Shareholders 234,688 37,622 523.8% 53,040 342.5% Non-Controlling Interests 394,167 77,438 409.0% 102,010 286.4%

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BYMA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the First Quarter 2026 Results

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires /11:00am New York /3:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=B7VbKXvN

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Inversores

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297079

Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.