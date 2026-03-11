Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A., (BYMA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY) ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company"), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) (BCBA: TECO2), announced today its Full Year and Last Quarter 2025 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (2025 vs. 2024):

This year includes results of Telefónica Móvil Argentina ('TMA'), which was acquired by Telecom Argentina on February 24, 2025, hence, the results for the 2025 aren't comparable to the results of 2024 as they include results of TMA from March 1 st 2025.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 8,328,814 million, an increase of 53.0% in real terms as of 2025, compared to the same period of 2024, mostly driven by the incorporation of revenue from TMA and by higher ARPUs in real terms in mobile, internet and Cable TV services, in part the effect of price increases carried implemented in 2024 and the decrease in inflation rate; partially offset by a decrease in fixed telephony copper accesses.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 5,825,447 million, an increase of 48.5% in constant currency, mainly driven by higher costs on all items, driven by the incorporation of TMA. Excluding this effect, total costs reached Ps. 3,777,608 million, a decrease of 3.7% compared to 2024.

EBITDA reached Ps. 2,503,367 million as of 2025, an increase of 64.7% in real terms compared to 2024, mainly driven by the incorporation of TMA's EBITDA, and by higher revenues (excluding TMA), resulting in a higher EBITDA Margin of 30.1% in 2025, compared to 27.9% in 2024.

Consolidated Net Loss amounted to Ps. 159,916 million. Consolidated net loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 81,050 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant

Currency as of December 31, 2025) 2025 2024 % Ch. 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 8,328,814 5,442,958 53.0% 2,264,506 2,227,459 1,389,513 1.7% 63.0% EBITDA (1) 2,503,367 1,520,108 64.7% 663,412 696,506 354,040 (4.8%) 87.4% EBITDA Margin (2) 30.1% 27.9% 7.6% 29.3% 31.3% 25.5% (6.3%) 15.0% Net income (159,916) 1,347,991 (111.9%) 141,673 (209,939) 1,768 (167.5%) 7915.4% Attributable to:















Equity Shareholders (81,050) 509,233 (115.9%) 48,464 (86,791) (5,522) (155.8%) (977.6%) Non-Controlling Interests (78,866) 838,758 (109.4%) 93,209 (123,148) 7,290 (175.7%) 1178.6%

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BYMA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the Full Year and Last Quarter 2025 Results

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires /11:00am New York /3:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=V05TZscC

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Inversores

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

