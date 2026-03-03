Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=V05TZscC

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services, and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

