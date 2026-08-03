Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BYMA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 12:00pm Eastern Time (1:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, August 7, 2026, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DqkFJp01
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
Investor Relations Contacts
|In Buenos Aires:
|In New York:
|Cablevisión Holding S.A
|Fig Corporate Communications
|Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Ignacio Solari, Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar
|Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307840
Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.