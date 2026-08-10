Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) ("GoldCoast", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "GCR". The listing marks an important milestone in the Company's development and provides investors with the opportunity to participate in GoldCoast's strategy of advancing its prospective offshore gold exploration portfolio in Ghana.

A Message From Michael Nikiforuk, Founder, CEO, and Director: click here to watch the video.

"The commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange marks a significant milestone for GoldCoast and reflects years of work by our team to develop, what we believe, represents one of the last unexplored gold frontiers - in the world! We believe our extensive licence holdings, supported by our strong technical thesis and the guidance of experienced industry leaders, provides shareholders with exposure to a uniquely compelling gold opportunity.

As we begin this next chapter as a public company, our focus remains on advancing our exploration programs, expanding our understanding of our offshore project's considerable potential, and creating long-term value for shareholders. On behalf of the entire GoldCoast team, I would like to thank our shareholders, advisors, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support. We look forward to keeping the market informed as we execute on our strategy and achieve future milestones," said Michael Nikiforuk, Founder, CEO & Director, GoldCoast Resource Corp.

About GoldCoast Resource Corp.

GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing offshore gold resources along Ghana's continental shelf. The Company holds a district-scale 10,000 km² reconnaissance licence package that covers roughly 53% of Ghana's offshore coastline - representing the only place on earth - where three major rivers, carrying gold-rich bedload, eroded from world-class gold belts, over interglacial periods, converge on a shallow continental shelf.

Additional information about GoldCoast Resource Corp. can be found at goldcoastresource.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GOLDCOAST RESOURCE CORP.

Michael Nikiforuk

Founder, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308858

Source: Goldcoast Resource Corp.