Biosergen AB: Biosergen publishes information document regarding rights issue

The Board of Directors of Biosergen AB (publ) ("Biosergen" or the "Company") has today, on 10 August 2026, published an information document in connection with the rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 40 million (the "Rights Issue") resolved by the Board of Directors on 26 June 2026 and subsequently approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 6 August 2026.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The Information Document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document (the "Information Document"). The Information Document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved or reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The reason for this is that the prospectus rules do not require a prospectus to be prepared when the amount that the Company may receive through the Rights Issue is below 12 million euros. The Information Document does not constitute an information document in the form prescribed in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to Article 1.4 db of the Prospectus Regulation.

Biosergen today, on 10 August 2026, announces that the Information Document has been published and is available on the Company's website, www.biosergen.net/.

Summary of the Rights Issue

Shareholders who on the record date of 10 August 2026 are registered in the share register will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company

One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for thirty-four (34) new shares

Subscription price: SEK 0.50 per share

Subscription period: 12 August - 26 August 2026

The Rights Issue is covered by subscription and guarantee undertakings of up to approximately SEK 39.9 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the Rights Issue. The subscription and guarantee undertakings are not secured through bank guarantees, escrow arrangements, pledges or similar arrangements

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

10 August 2026 Record date for the Rights Issue 12 August 2026 - 21 August 2026 Trading in subscription rights 12 August 2026 - 26 August 2026 Subscription period 12 August 2026 - 10 September 2026 Trading in BTA 28 August 2026 Estimated date for the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Advisors

Zonda Partners is financial advisor and BAHR is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information about Biosergen, please contact:

Tine Kold Olesen, CEO

E-mail: tine.olesen@biosergen.net

Phone: +45 3135 5707

Mark Beveridge, CFO

E-mail: mark.beveridge@biosergen.net

Phone: +46 76 805 8288

The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Biosergen

Biosergen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the therapeutic area of life-threatening fungal diseases. Biosergen's objective is to develop the drug candidate BSG005, including new formulations, into a new first-line treatment for resistant and/or difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections. The company strives to set a new standard for combating these infections where current treatments fall short, thereby saving thousands of lives each year among immunocompromised cancer patients, transplant recipients and AIDS patients.

Important information

The information contained in this press release is not intended for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore or South Africa, or in any other country or jurisdiction where this would be unlawful or would require additional information documents, registration or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, purchase or subscribe for, any of the securities described herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instrument in Biosergen. Any offer relating to securities in connection with the Rights Issue is made solely through the Information Document that Biosergen has published today on 10 August 2026 on www.biosergen.net. Before making an investment decision regarding securities in the Rights Issue, persons reading this press release should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks that are set out in the Information Document. No reliance should be placed on the information in this press release or its accuracy or completeness. The offers are not being made to, and subscription forms are not being accepted from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in all jurisdictions where such subscription applications would contravene applicable laws or regulations or would require the preparation or registration of additional information documents or the taking of other measures beyond those required under Swedish law. Actions in contravention of the restrictions may constitute a breach of applicable securities legislation.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with other applicable securities legislation. There will be no public offering of any Securities in the United States.

In the UK, this press release is directed at and is being communicated only to persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) and who: (i) have professional experience in investment matters and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high-net-worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in investment business (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons being collectively referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons in the UK who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information in this press release or use it as a basis for taking any action. In the UK, any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to, and will be undertaken only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release contains certain information that reflects Biosergen's current views on future events and financial and operational developments. Words such as "intends", "believes", "expects", "may", "plans", "estimates" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions regarding future developments or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information and reflect Biosergen's views and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information in this press release is subject to change without prior notice and, except as required by applicable law, Biosergen assumes no responsibility or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, nor does it intend to do so. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.