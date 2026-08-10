

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) on Monday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter, with revenue surging 62% year over year as demand across its launch and space systems businesses continued to accelerate.



Rocket Lab's revenue rose to $234.1 million from $144.5 million a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to $49.3 million, or $0.08 per share, from $66.4 million, or $0.13 per share.



For the third quarter, Rocket Lab expects revenue of $250 million to $265 million and gross margin of 29% to 31%.



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