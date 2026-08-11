HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): ESTABLISHMENT OF A NON-DILUTIVE BOND FINANCING FACILITY OF UP TO EUR 2 MILLION FOLLOWING THE SIGNING OF THE LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE SALE OF THE CHAMPAGNIER SITE

Grenoble, 11 August 2026 -HRS, a French designer and manufacturer of hydrogen infrastructure and the European leader in hydrogen refuelling stations, announces the establishment of a non-dilutive financing facility[1] up to a maximum of €2 million per issue of Simple Bonds. An initial tranche of €500,000 will be subscribed by 21 August 2026 at the latest.

This transaction forms part of HRS's strategy to diversify its sources of funding whilst retaining the resources necessary to realise its industrial and commercial ambitions. Drawing down the full amount of this facility or securing the bank financing currently under negotiation (see below) would extend the Company's cash flow horizon until the end of 2026[2].

At the same time, on 7 August 2026[3], HRS signed a preliminary sale agreement for the sale and leaseback of its headquarters in Champagnier (Isère) with a European data centre operator. The completion and settlement of this transaction, subject solely to the fulfilment of administrative conditions precedent, are expected to take place at the end of 2026.

Finally, HRS is still in advanced negotiations with its pool of long-standing banking partners to secure bank financing, which is expected to be made available before the end of September 2026 and for which the target amount has been reduced from €4 million to approximately €2 million in light of the financing announced today.

Should these sources of funding materialise, HRS believes it would have the necessary resources to fund its activities beyond the next 12 months.

Hassen Rachedi, Chief Executive Officer of HRS, said: "The establishment of this financing facility represents a step towards strengthening our financial structure. It provides us with additional flexibility to continue implementing our roadmap whilst safeguarding the interests of our shareholders. At the same time, we are actively pursuing discussions regarding the other announced financing options, notably the sale and leaseback of our Champagnier site and the bank financing currently under negotiation. We also remain fully committed to exploring and seizing any opportunities for additional funding that could support our development, without limiting ourselves to the transactions currently announced. The successful implementation of all these initiatives would provide us with the necessary resources to support HRS's commercial and industrial development in a hydrogen market that is rapidly taking shape."

KEY FEATURES OF THE SIMPLE BOND ISSUE

HRS has arranged a bond issue for a maximum amount of 2,000,000 euros. Each bond, with a nominal value of 1,000 euros, will mature at the end of a 24-month period from its issue date and will be amortised on a monthly basis. The simple bonds may be subscribed to from 10 August 2026 until 9 August 2027. An initial tranche of €500,000 will be subscribed to within ten working days of the signing, i.e. by 21 August 2026 at the latest.

The simple bonds will bear annual interest of 10 per cent, payable monthly. HRS will repay the principal and interest in cash; however, in the event of a default on a payment due date, each holder will be entitled to request repayment of their outstanding bond debt in HRS on the basis of the lower of (i) the average of the volume-weighted average share price on Euronext Growth Paris over three trading sessions chosen by the holder from among the last twenty trading days preceding the redemption in shares, subject to a 20% discount; and (ii) the weighted average share price on Euronext Growth Paris on the trading day preceding the date of the request for redemption in shares, subject to a 20 per cent discount.

Impact of the repayment in shares of the 2,000 simple bonds on a shareholder's stake, in the event of default

In the event of default, the impact of the repayment in shares of the 2,000 simple bonds on the shareholding of a shareholder holding 1 per cent of the share capital of HRS prior to such repayment would be as follows:

Shareholder participation Prior to the repayment of the 2,000 simple bonds in shares 1.00 % Following the redemption of the 2,000 simple bonds shares[4] 0.91 %

Impact of the repayment in shares of the 2,000 simple bonds on the proportion of equity, in the event of default

In the event of default, the impact of the repayment in shares of the 2,000 simple bonds on the equity per share would be as follows:

Share of equity[5] Prior to the repayment of the 2,000 simple bonds in shares € 1.19 Following the redemption of the 2,000 simple bonds shares 1 € 1.19

DISCLAIMER

The financing facility is not subject to a prospectus requiring approval by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), nor to the filing with the AMF of an information document containing the information set out in Annex IX to Regulation (EU) 2017/ 1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended. This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended.

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a French designer and manufacturer of hydrogen infrastructure.

It is one of the world leaders in high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations and offers a comprehensive range of modular and scalable stations, ranging from 300 kg/day up to 4 tonnes/day. As a pure player covering everything from design to commissioning of stations, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities, including a test facility that is unique in Europe, enabling it to test, trial and develop its products and solutions.

HRS currently has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 31 stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 tonne per day, representing a combined capacity of over 6 tonnes per day. HRS also offers a comprehensive range of services, including maintenance, 24/7/365 on-call support and real-time monitoring via its 'control room' - the only one of its kind in Europe. To date, 22 maintenance contracts for hydrogen stations have been signed.

HRS is also developing a range of filling centers dedicated to hydrogen logistics infrastructure, as well as Secure Power Units (SPUs) for generating electricity from hydrogen for critical infrastructure.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS.

For further information, please visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

[1] Unless otherwise stated, see the key features

[2] As a reminder, HRS announced on 6 July 2026 and confirmed on 31 July 2026 that its cash position provided it with a funding horizon extending to September 2026 and that it was working in parallel to extend this horizon.

[3] See the press release dated 10 August 2026

[4] By way of illustration, based on a redemption price of 1.0496 euros, corresponding to 80 per cent of the closing price on the trading day immediately preceding 10 August 2026.

[5] Based on the equity shown in the annual accounts as at 31 December 2025, amounting to €23,874,447.

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