HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITH BAKER HUGHES TO ACCELERATE THE DEPLOYMENT OF LARGE-SCALE HYDROGEN INFRASTRUCTURE

Grenoble, August 3, 2026 - H RS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, aimed at jointly developing integrated compression and hydrogen infrastructure solutions for the mobility and industrial markets.

This agreement establishes a three-year cooperation framework enabling the two companies to combine their respective expertise to meet the growing demand for hydrogen infrastructure across Europe and international markets.

As part of this collaboration, HRS will contribute its recognized expertise in hydrogen system integration, storage, distribution, and refueling, while Baker Hughes will contribute its industrial compression technologies, notably its VerHy550 - vertical hydrogen reciprocating compressor designed for high-capacity hydrogen applications.

This collaboration agreement will cover, in particular:

Hydrogen production centers;

Filling and distribution centers;

Hydrogen logistics platforms;

Hydrogen refueling stations;

Storage facilities;

Integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance activities.

In particular, the agreement envisages the development of an integrated offering combining Baker Hughes' compression solutions with the infrastructure developed by HRS, with the primary objective of creating "Hydrogen Filling Centers" (BHRS-FC) and next-generation hydrogen refueling stations.

The two companies will also work to optimize the technical and economic performance of hydrogen infrastructure, particularly in terms of energy efficiency, equipment availability, maintenance, reduction of total cost of ownership (TCO), and industrial standardization.

This cooperation will also explore the potential for joint research and development projects, particularly within the framework of European funding programs for hydrogen-related innovation.

A shared commitment to support the development of the hydrogen economy

In response to the acceleration of investments in carbon-free heavy-duty mobility, industrial platforms, and hydrogen logistics hubs, HRS and Baker Hughes aim to offer robust and scalable solutions capable of meeting the market's growing demands for performance, availability, and safety.

This agreement is based on a non-exclusive cooperation model that allows both companies to collaborate on a project-by-project basis while maintaining their commercial and technological independence.

Hassen Rachedi, Founder and CEO of HRS :

"This agreement with Baker Hughes marks an important step in HRS's development strategy. By combining our expertise as a leading integrator of hydrogen infrastructure with Baker Hughes' global industrial experience in compression technologies, we are strengthening our ability to offer high-performance, reliable, and competitive solutions to support the industrialization of the hydrogen sector."

Raimondo Giavi, Vice President of Hydrogen at Baker Hughes:

"Scaling the hydrogen economy requires integrated, industrial grade solutions scaled efficiently. Our cooperation with HRS combines complementary strengths in compression, integration, and infrastructure to help customers move from ambition to deployment. This is a clear example of how Baker Hughes is rewriting the Energy Equation by pairing our industrial capabilities with new energy solutions to accelerate the energy transition."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is one of the world leaders in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a comprehensive and unique range of modular and scalable stations, ranging from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning of stations, HRS has a state-of-the-art industrial production facility capable of assembling up to 180 stations per year, with manufacturing lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a testing area, unique in Europe, for testing and trialing the range of stations and developing future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS solutions can be used with any type of hydrogen production source, whether local production, pipeline, or tube trailer.

HRS also offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, 24/7/365 on-call support, and real-time monitoring through its control room, which is unique in Europe.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton per day, representing a combined capacity of more than 6 tons per day. All station terminals are dual-pressure and equipped with 350 bar, 350-HF, and 700 bar nozzles, thus meeting all hydrogen mobility needs.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial stability while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website at www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +33 1 53 67 36 32

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