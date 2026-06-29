HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF A FIVE-YEAR FRAMEWORK MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR ALL OF ITS STATIONS INSTALLED FOR HYMPULSION

Grenoble, June 29, 2026 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces the signing of a framework maintenance contract covering six HRS stations installed to date for its customer HYmpulsion, which is in charge of the Zero Emission Valley (ZEV) project in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (France) region.

These maintenance contracts are designed to ensure the long-term supervision and operational performance of all six stations that were successfully installed. These stations are located in: Aubenas (300 kg/day), Saint-Égrève (600 kg/day), Vénissieux (600 kg/day), Lyon-Saint-Exupéry (1 tonne/day), Malataverne (1 tonne/day) and Saint-Priest (300 kg/day).

HRS provides comprehensive customer support in preventive and corrective maintenance, thanks to a dedicated team of experienced engineers and technicians, mobilised both from the control room at headquarters and in the field: 24/7/365 on-call service, supply of spare parts, remote supervision and real-time technical assistance.

The main features of the contract signed with HYmpulsion are as follows:

Monitoring and on-call duty 24/7/365, organized into three levels of support across the entire Hympulsion network, including the provision of spare parts and interventions within 4 hours in the event of corrective incidents across all stations

Preventive maintenance at the Saint-Priest (69), Lyon Saint-Exupéry (69), Malataverne (26), Aubenas (07), Saint-Egrève (38) and Vénissieux (69) sites (France).

A collaboration that fully illustrates HRS 's strategy to enhance service quality and promote the sustainability and regularity of services.

Across an installed base of 31 stations, maintenance contracts already signed now cover 22 stations. 8 additional contracts are currently being finalized or are forthcoming in line with the progressive commissioning of stations. The development of long-term recurring revenue is a key pillar of the strategy. It is expected to grow as new stations come into service, as illustrated by the 33% growth recorded in this area segment in the first half of 2025-2026.

HRS thus confirms its central role in the deployment and maintenance of regional hydrogen infrastructure and reaffirms its commitment to providing high-performance, reliable and rapidly operational solutions. HRS stations are distinguished by their exemplary reliability and high availability rate, ensuring optimal service continuity and a user experience of the highest standard.

Hassen RACHEDI, founder and CEO of HRS, states: "We are very grateful to HYmpulsion for this further expression of confidence in our expertise. From the very beginning, we have been working alongside them to support the roll-out of hydrogen mobility in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. This five-year framework maintenance contract demonstrates the confidence placed in the quality, reliability and performance of our infrastructure. We will continue this collaboration by ensuring a high-performing, reliable and readily available refueling infrastructure, in order to provide long-term support for the development of heavy-duty and high-intensity hydrogen mobility. "This success is, above all, the result of the commitment and professionalism of all our staff, who work every day to make HRS a leading industrial partner in the roll-out of hydrogen refueling infrastructure."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is one of the world leaders in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a comprehensive and unique range of modular and scalable stations, ranging from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning of stations, HRS has a state-of-the-art industrial production facility capable of assembling up to 180 stations per year, with manufacturing lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a testing area, unique in Europe, for testing and trialing the range of stations and developing future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS solutions can be used with any type of hydrogen production source, whether local production, pipeline, or tube trailer.

HRS also offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, 24/7/365 on-call support, and real-time monitoring through its control room, which is unique in Europe.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton per day, representing a combined capacity of more than 6 tons per day. All station terminals are dual-pressure and equipped with 350 bar, 350-HF, and 700 bar nozzles, thus meeting all hydrogen mobility needs.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial stability while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website at www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +33 1 53 67 36 32

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