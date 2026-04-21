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WKN: A2QNN5 | ISIN: FR0014001PM5 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FO
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 18:04
2,275 Euro
+9,11 % +0,190
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2252,28519:21
2,2302,25019:18
Actusnews Wire
21.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
126 Leser
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HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2025-2026 HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO APRIL 27, 2026

Grenoble, 21 April 2026 - HRS , French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that the release of its 2025-2026 half-year financial results, originally scheduled for April 23, 2026, will be postponed to April 27, 2026, after market close.

This postponement is at the request of the statutory auditors, who asked for additional time to finalize their review of the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Board of Directors of HRS will meet on April 27, 2026, to approve the Company's half-year financial statements.

This postponement, limited to a few days, is exclusively for the purpose of finalizing the audit work.

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is one of the world leaders in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a comprehensive and unique range of modular and scalable stations, ranging from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning of stations, HRS has a state-of-the-art industrial production facility capable of assembling up to 180 stations per year, with manufacturing lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a testing area, unique in Europe, for testing and trialing the range of stations and developing future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS solutions can be used with any type of hydrogen production source, whether local production, pipeline, or tube trailer.

HRS also offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, 24/7/365 on-call support, and real-time monitoring through its control room, which is unique in Europe.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty-one stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton per day, representing a combined capacity of more than 6 tons per day. All station terminals are dual-pressure and equipped with 350 bar, 350-HF, and 700 bar nozzles, thus meeting all hydrogen mobility needs.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial stability while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website at www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME
hrs@actus.fr
Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 79		Financial press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Déborah SCHWARTZ
hrs-presse@actus.fr
Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 35		Corporate press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
hrs-presse@actus.fr
Tél.: +33 1 53 67 36 32
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97717-2026-04-21-hrs-decalage-publication-rs-vdef-eng.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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