HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS LAUNCHES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS FIRST ENERGY BACKUP SOLUTION FOR CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE, USING TECHNOLOGY FROM BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS

Grenoble, May 21 2026 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces the start of manufacturing its first Secure Power Unit (SPU), a modular hydrogen-powered electricity generation solution designed as an energy back-up to ensure the energy security of critical infrastructure (data centers, critical infrastructure, sensitive industrial sites and applications requiring a secure, uninterrupted power supply).

The SPU demonstrator will incorporate PEM fuel cells supplied by Ballard Power Systems, a world leader in fuel cell technology.

As announced, HRS is accelerating the development of hydrogen-based power backup solutions designed to secure the power supply for data centres and critical infrastructure. This concrete step is fully in line with HRS's diversification strategy, which aims to leverage its technological and industrial expertise in hydrogen across high-potential adjacent energy markets, beyond mere refueling infrastructure.

With the SPU, HRS intends to capitalise on its long-standing expertise in hydrogen storage and distribution, the integration of complex systems, industrial safety and real-time monitoring, whilst remaining focused on its core hydrogen technology. HRS is thus embarking on a new phase in expanding its position within the hydrogen value chain.

This demonstrator will be installed in 2027 at the HRS test site in Champagnier (France). It will enable the validation of the SPU's initial technological building blocks, notably hydrogen-electricity integration, safety architecture, control systems, monitoring, operating procedures and initial performance levels.

The SPU aims to meet the rapidly growing demand for secure electrical power, driven in particular by the development of digital technology, artificial intelligence and strategic infrastructure. Operators of critical infrastructure are seeking reliable alternatives to conventional generators, enabling them to combine power availability, operational resilience and reduced local emissions.

The SPU development programme is currently focused on an initial target configuration with a capacity of 1 megawatt (MW), designed to meet the energy security needs of critical infrastructure. This approach is intended to pave the way for a gradual scale-up towards multi-MW solutions suited to energy-intensive industrial, energy and digital applications.

This first order forms part of a phased approach to the development, demonstration and qualification of the SPU solution. The experience gained from this demonstrator will enable HRS to consolidate its architectural choices and evaluate the various technological options in order to prepare, under the best possible conditions, a future industrial offering that is high-performing, reliable, secure and competitive.

Hassen RACHEDI, founder and Chief Executive Officer of HRS, said: " This milestone marks a concrete step in our diversification strategy and in the development of our Secure Power Unit. With this demonstrator, which will be installed at our Champagnier test area, we are entering an operational phase of validating our hydrogen-electricity architecture. Our aim is to proceed with rigour: to test, qualify and validate technological solutions in order to prepare a high-performance, reliable and competitive industrial offering to meet the growing need for secure power supply in data centres and critical infrastructure."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty-one stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

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