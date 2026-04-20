HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE MOUNTAIN PLANET EXHIBITION IN GRENOBLE FROM 21 TO 23 APRIL 2026

Grenoble, 20 April 2026 - HRS , French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces its participation in the Mountain Planet exhibition, which will take place from 21 to 23 April 2026 at Alpexpo (Grenoble, France).

Mountain Planet has been the largest international gathering of professionals from the mountain sector for 50 years and brings together a wide range of stakeholders, with nearly 23,500 professionals in attendance. HRS will be present in the 'Mobility and Transport' sector, within the Grenoble Alpes - Isère pavilion, which will showcase several local companies.

HRS will thus be able to present its hydrogen refueling solutions to a wide audience, with a view to promoting the decarbonisation of access to ski resorts, particularly for buses, coaches, snow groomers and snow ploughs.

Hassen RACHEDI, founding CEO of HRS , says: "We are delighted to be taking part in the Mountain Planet exhibition, the leading global event for the mountain sector. We are committed to demonstrating the value of our solutions in helping to decarbonise transport and vehicles in mountain areas."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is one of the world leaders in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a comprehensive and unique range of modular and scalable stations, ranging from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning of stations, HRS has a state-of-the-art industrial production facility capable of assembling up to 180 stations per year, with manufacturing lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a testing area, unique in Europe, for testing and trialing the range of stations and developing future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS solutions can be used with any type of hydrogen production source, whether local production, pipeline, or tube trailer.

HRS also offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, 24/7/365 on-call support, and real-time monitoring through its control room, which is unique in Europe.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty-one stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton per day, representing a combined capacity of more than 6 tons per day. All station terminals are dual-pressure and equipped with 350 bar, 350-HF, and 700 bar nozzles, thus meeting all hydrogen mobility needs.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial stability while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website at www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +33 1 53 67 36 32

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97676-2026-04-20-hrs-salon-moutain-planet-vdef-eng.pdf