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WKN: A2QNN5 | ISIN: FR0014001PM5 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FO
Stuttgart
23.06.26 | 18:02
1,694 Euro
-2,42 % -0,042
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7001,72618:30
1,6961,71218:32
Actusnews Wire
23.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS IS PART OF A REFUELING OPERATION AT THE HYMPULSION STATION IN SAINT-EXUPÉRY (FRANCE) AS PART OF THE PROGRAMME LED BY ALLDIS-NERIUS IN FRENCH GUIANA

Grenoble, June 23 2026 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that, as part of the upcoming installation[1] of an HRS14 station at the Kourou Space Centre (French Guiana) and the promotion of hydrogen as a green energy source at the site, a demonstration of refuelling a 350-bar HYLIKO truck bearing the colours of the ESA (European Space Agency), the CNES (French National Centre for Space Studies) and MT-Aerospace will take place on Wednesday 24 June 2026 from the HRS40 station installed in July 2025 by HRS for HYmpulsion in Saint-Exupéry (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes).

This event follows an order placed with HRS in December 2024 by ALLDIS-NERIUS, the company responsible for installing the hydrogen refueling station and commissioned by the ESA as part of the HYGUANE (Guyanese Hydrogen for Environmental Neutrality) project in Kourou. This station is designed to stimulate the development of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles with the aim of kickstarting the low-carbon transition of transportation in French Guiana.

The refueling of this truck will provide an opportunity to promote the deployment of a hydrogen ecosystem at the Kourou spaceport and to highlight the hydrogen industry stakeholders in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (France).

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty-one stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME
hrs@actus.fr
Tel. +331 53 67 36 79		Financial press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Déborah SCHWARTZ
hrs-presse@actus.fr
Tel. +331 53 67 36 35		Corporate press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
hrs-presse@actus.fr
Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

[1] See the press release of 19 December 2024.

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98855-2026-06-23-hrs-demonstration-nerius-vdef-eng.pdf

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