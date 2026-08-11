

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - SGH Ltd. (SGH.AX), an Australian diversified operating company, reported Tuesday higher net profit in fiscal 2026 on substantially lower significant items, while underlying profit dropped with weak revenues.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, SGH expects to deliver flat to low single-digit EBIT growth, underpinned by the SGH Way and disciplined capital allocation.



In Australia, the shares were losing around 9.3 percent, trading at A$42.03.



SGH's medium-term outlook is supported by long-duration demand across its core end markets, including a $1.7 trillion five-year infrastructure and construction pipeline and continued growth in mining production.



SGH also declared a fully franked final dividend of 32cps, bringing full-year dividends to 64cps, up 3 percent.



As announced in late June, SGH intends to initiate an on-market buy-back of its ordinary shares of up to A$500 million over the next 12 months. The buy-back is expected to commence on or around August 11.



In the full year, net profit attributable to equity holders of the company climbed to A$689.2 million from last year's A$486 million. Earnings per share climbed to A$1.69 from A$1.28 last year.



On a continuing operations basis, attributable net profit was A$655.3 million or A$1.61 per share, compared to A$486.1 million or A$1.19 per share a year ago.



Underlying net profit was A$920 million or A$2.25 per share, compared to A$924 million or A$2.26 per share a year ago.



Underlying EBIT was A$1.554 billion, up 1 percent from A$1.537 billion last year. Underlying EBIT margin expanded by 40 basis points to 14.7 percent.



Underlying EBITDA of A$2.084 billion grew 2 percent from A$2.046 billion a year ago.



Revenue declined to A$10.589 billion from prior year's A$10.744 billion. Underlying revenue dropped 2 percent to A$10.564 billion.



Underlying growth at Boral was offset by the previously announced normalisation of capital sales at WesTrac.



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