

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - SGH Limited (SGH.AX) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$689.2 million, or A$1.69 per share. This compares with A$522.9 million, or A$1.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SGH Limited reported adjusted earnings of A$920.1 million or A$2.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to A$10.589 billion from A$10.743 billion last year.



SGH Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$689.2 Mln. vs. A$522.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$1.69 vs. A$1.28 last year. -Revenue: A$10.589 Bln vs. A$10.743 Bln last year.



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