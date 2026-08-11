

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has announced strategic partnerships to establish independent compute financing platforms with Apollo Global Management, Inc.(APO), Blackrock Inc. (BLK), Blackstone Inc. (BX), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM. TO), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), to mobilize over $500 billion of third-party capital for the build out of AI infrastructure over time.



NVIDIA has inked memorandums of understanding with these financial majors to establish compute financing platforms to enable the AI infrastructure build-out across NVIDIA's ecosystem, including frontier AI labs, enterprises, and AI clouds.



'New financing platforms turn NVIDIA compute and full-stack AI infrastructure into an investable asset class for global capital, broadening access to AI factories, enabling long-duration usage-linked revenue while supporting NVIDIA's ecosystem growth across hardware sales and software adoption.' the company said.



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