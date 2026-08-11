

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG, IHG.L) reported Tuesday lower pre-tax profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, while operating profit increased from last year with revenue and Global RevPAR growth.



Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer Elie Maalouf stated, 'We remain on track to meet full year consensus profit and earnings expectations. We are also confident in the successful delivery of our growth algorithm, which is driven by the strength of IHG's enterprise platform and our ability to further capitalise on our scale, leading positions and the attractive long-term demand drivers for our markets.'



In the first half, profit before tax was $578 million, lower than $633 million in the prior year period.



Earnings per share declined to 281.3 cents from 297.2 cents in the comparable period, while adjusted earnings per share increased to 274.7 cents from 242.5 cents last year.



Operating profit reached $671 million, representing 8 percent growth from $623 million a year ago,.



The hotel operator, which manages properties across multiple continents, generated total revenue of $2.659 billion, a 6 percent increase compared with $2.519 billion last year.



Revenue from reportable segments rose 6.8 percent year-over-year to $1.255 billion, driven by system and RevPAR growth. Underlying revenue increased 6.0 percent to $1.238 billion.



Total gross revenue reached $18.2 billion, up 7 percent at constant currency.



Global RevPAR grew 4.1 percent in the first half, with the Americas advancing 4.8 percent, EMEAA expanding 3.0 percent, and Greater China increasing 3.1 percent. The company noted that the accelerated tading in the US during the second quarter, along with continued growth momentum in Greater China and good performance in other EMEAA markets offset challenges in the Middle East.



Further, the Board declared an interim dividend of 64.5 cents, a 10 percent increase from 58.6 cents paid in 2025. The record date for both ordinary shares and American Depositary Receipts is August 21, and the payment date is October 1.



IHG is on track to return $1.2 billion or more to shareholders in 2026, equivalent to 5.8 percent of market capitalisation at the start of the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News