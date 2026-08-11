Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 August to 07 August 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/3/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 60.4366 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/4/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 61.3174 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/5/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 61.5652 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/6/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 61.3862 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/7/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 61.6356 XPAR TOTAL 17,500 61.2682

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811932594/en/

Contacts:

Arkema