Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, based in Bradford, Pennsylvania since 1970, continues to advance its nationwide orphan well plugging partnership with the Well Done Foundation, including cleanup work now underway in the Deep Fork Wildlife Refuge (Oklahoma).

The partnership's local impact includes the 2025 plugging of a Bradford-area orphan well known as "Warrant 3489 Johnston & Mathews #1."

This progress was recently featured on the front page of The Bradford Era, the local newspaper serving the McKean County area since 1875.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to provide an update on the continued progress of its orphan well plugging partnership with the Well Done Foundation, including recent recognition of its local impact in Bradford, Pennsylvania, home to Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin since 1970.

This progress was recently featured on the front page of The Bradford Era, a newspaper for the McKean County area in Pennsylvania, adding to Zefiro's recent press coverage from outlets that include Energies Media. The article in The Bradford Era was penned by Sara Furlong, who is the newspaper's Managing Editor.

The teaming agreement between Zefiro and the Well Done Foundation was officially announced by both organizations in July. The Well Done Foundation currently operates in 18 U.S. states, and the teaming agreement with Zefiro is expected to further expand this reach. Earlier this year, Zefiro added operating capabilities in five additional states, bringing its operating territory to 13 total states with current or recent operations.

One example of this local impact is an orphan well in Bradford, Pennsylvania that was plugged last year through a collaboration between the Well Done Foundation and Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin. For years, local residents in the area of Schaming Drive and Seaward Avenue in Bradford were not concerned by what appeared to be just a rusty piece of metal with an orange cone over it. However, when Well Done Foundation Chairman Curtis Shuck visited the site in 2021, he removed a cap over the well and found it was leaking 50% methane.





Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin is based in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where its orphan well plugging work has drawn local and national attention

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After consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and engaging Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, the orphan well known as Warrant 3489 Johnston & Mathews #1 was ultimately plugged in November of 2025. Actor Jason Priestly, known for his role as Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210, visited the site after the well was plugged in his capacity as a brand ambassador for the Well Done Foundation. Additionally, the British Broadcasting Corp. ("BBC") sent a crew to interview the family whose residence is situated on the lot where the orphan well was found.

The article in The Bradford Era also references several of Zefiro's recent accomplishments including:

Plugging a 15,000-foot-deep gas well in Custer County, Oklahoma (Press Release);

Generating 92,956 metric tons of verified carbon dioxide-equivalent reductions from the Custer County project, marking the first certified carbon offsets generated from an orphan well under the American Carbon Registry's orphan well methodology;

Securing a three-year USD $19.6 million Construction Manager at Risk contract with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Press Release);

Plugging more than 75 state-funded orphan wells across Ohio and Pennsylvania in 2025; and

Completing USD $850,000 in methane-monitoring work for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Methane Emissions Reduction Program ("MERP").

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "We are thrilled to have received front-page newspaper coverage from the local press in Bradford, Pennsylvania, which is the home base of Zefiro's operations. Although plugging orphaned wells is often thought of as an issue that is specific to the oil/gas industry, it is not uncommon for these wells to directly impact residential areas in regions such as Western Pennsylvania. Because of this, it is of interest to the general public that these wells are being plugged as they can impact property values for homeowners while also posing a safety concern for local residents and families. Zefiro's partnership with the Well Done Foundation has been transformational for bringing our work into the public eye, and we are excited to keep ramping up our efforts as part of initiatives nationwide to plug orphaned oil and gas wells."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a North American environmental services company focused on strategically addressing asset retirement obligations and reducing methane emissions. With fully integrated operations, Zefiro quantifies emissions from oil/gas operations, provides turnkey decommissioning services, and generates carbon offsets. Zefiro's suite of solutions takes a holistic approach to generating cost-effective and stable energy, while eliminating negative environmental impacts.

For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax



Chief Executive Officer

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In this press release, the standalone name/term "Zefiro" collectively refers to both (i) Zefiro Methane Corp. (incorporated in the province of British Columbia, Canada) and (ii) Subsidiaries of Zefiro Methane Corp. unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context. Likewise, first-person linguistic mechanisms such as "We", "Our", and "Us" also collectively refer to Zefiro Methane Corp. and its subsidiaries unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context.

For instances in which a precise entity must be identified, the exact legal name of the entity in question will generally be stated (e.g., "Zefiro Methane Corp." would refer to this entity only and not any of its subsidiaries).

This convention is used only for convenience to facilitate simple and plain-language disclosures to investors, and a comprehensive overview of Zefiro Methane Corp.'s subsidiaries that are collectively referred to with the "Zefiro" name/term can be found in the Company's most recent MD&A, which can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

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This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Future outcomes as referenced in the newspaper article; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

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Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.