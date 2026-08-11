Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) (the "Company") has executed nine new mineral lease agreements for 2,524 acres adjacent to the west and northwest of the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. Since 2016, the Company has leased land outside the Brewer property, referred to as the Jefferson Project, which is 100%-owned by Carolina Rush. Together, the Brewer Project and the Jefferson Project now constitute a 3,480-acre contiguous land package (see Figure 1).

Highlights

Nine new mineral leases for a total of 2,524 acres have been secured to expand the 100%-owned Jefferson Project adjacent to the west and northwest of the Brewer property;

The Jefferson and Brewer projects now form a contiguous land package covering 3,480 acres;

Eight of the nine new Jefferson Project leases require no annual lease payments for the first 10 years;

Recent drill results and independent geological review reinforce the importance of evaluating the Brewer gold-copper system further northwest and down-dip; and

The expanded land position provides room to assess deeper porphyry copper-gold targets and additional near-surface epithermal gold targets.

Carolina Rush President and CEO Layton Croft stated: "Recent drilling at Brewer materially improved our understanding of the gold-copper system and reinforced the importance of western-northwestern targeting. Securing 2,500 additional acres gives Carolina Rush a much larger land position while preserving capital for exploration. More than 90% of Jefferson Project land has no annual lease-fee requirement for the next decade. We believe this is a disciplined expansion that strengthens the Company's long-term exposure to both porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold opportunities across the greater Brewer district."

Figure 1. The Expanded Combined Brewer Project-Jefferson Project Land Position

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/309072_cf4a2475543358be_003full.jpg

About the Jefferson Project

Carolina Rush has maintained its 100%-owned Jefferson Project since 2016 through private mineral leases outside the Brewer property, most recently until now including one lease covering 44 acres. The Company's ten new leases are now effective with multiple arm's-length private landowners and no material closing conditions outstanding. No securities were issued and no finder fees were paid in connection with any of the Jefferson Project leases. The Jefferson Project today includes ten active mineral leases covering 2,568 acres adjacent to the west and northwest of the Brewer property.

All ten Jefferson Project agreements provide Carolina Rush with exclusive mineral exploration and property purchase rights, subject to their respective terms. In all cases, the property purchase price excludes consideration of any mineral resource potential. Eight of the ten leases have no annual lease payments during the first 10 years and include a future production royalty. Two lease agreements have annual lease payments and no royalty.

The expanded Jefferson land position allows the Company to incorporate a substantially larger area into its district-scale geological interpretation and assess prospective areas for porphyry copper-gold and near surface epithermal gold targets. There has not yet been sufficient exploration to determine whether mineralization identified at Brewer extends onto Jefferson.

About the Brewer Gold-Copper Project

The Brewer Gold-Copper Project consists of two land parcels for a total of 912 acres, located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. Brewer was historically operated as an open-pit oxide gold mine. It produced approximately 178,000 ounces of gold before mining ended in the mid-1990s. Carolina Rush's exploration since 2020 has identified a large and complex magmatic-hydrothermal system below and around the former mine. The Brewer Project contains near-surface gold-copper mineralization and deeper porphyry-style exploration potential.

The Company recently completed an initial three-hole deep drilling program at Brewer. For drill results and analysis see the Company's news releases of May 4, 2026, June 25, 2026, and July 13, 2026.

The Company's 2025 Brewer maiden Mineral Resource Estimate includes:

An Indicated mineral resource of 6.2 million tonnes grading 0.97 g/t gold and 0.12% copper, containing 192,000 ounces of gold, together with 16.7 million pounds of copper;

An Inferred mineral resource of 8.8 million tonnes grading 0.74 g/t gold and 0.04% copper, containing 210,000 ounces of gold and 8.3 million pounds of copper; and

An additional Inferred backfill mineral resource of 11. 9 million tonnes grading 0.36 g/t gold and 0.03% copper, containing 139,000 ounces of gold and 9.7 million pounds of copper.

The Mineral Resource Estimate is supported by a Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate - Brewer Project", with an effective date of March 20, 2025. The report is filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and available on the Company's website.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG, Vice President of Exploration for Carolina Rush and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical information relating to the former Jefferson Project has been compiled from the Company's records and previous public disclosure. The Qualified Person has reviewed the available historical information but has not independently verified all historical data through current fieldwork.

The historical information is considered relevant for exploration planning. It should not be relied upon as evidence that mineralization identified at Brewer extends onto Jefferson.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of gold and copper deposits in the southeastern United States. The Company is advancing the Brewer Gold-Copper Project and the adjacent Jefferson Project, in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. Brewer is a large, underexplored hydrothermal system with a near-surface epithermal gold NI 43-101 mineral resource and compelling exploration potential for deeper porphyry copper-gold mineralization. Brewer is currently being explored in partnership with OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC) under a US$20 million earn-in agreement. Brewer is located 13 km from OceanaGold's producing Haile Gold Mine. Information from nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Brewer.

For additional information please visit our website at http://www.TheCarolinaRush.com/ and our X feed: https://twitter.com/TheCarolinaRush.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information may include statements regarding the strategic importance and exploration potential of the Jefferson Project; the possible continuation of geological, structural, alteration or mineralized trends from Brewer onto Jefferson; the integration of Jefferson into the Company's geological interpretation; future exploration activities; and the advancement of the Brewer and Jefferson projects. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include changes in equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, the speculative nature of mineral exploration, uncertainty regarding geological interpretations and other risks described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309072

Source: Carolina Rush Corporation