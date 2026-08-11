

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aramark (ARMK) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $97.658 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $71.783 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $140.127 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $5.057 billion from $4.626 billion last year.



Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $97.658 Mln. vs. $71.783 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $5.057 Bln vs. $4.626 Bln last year.



Aramark currently anticipates its full-year performance for Fiscal 2026 as follows: Adjusted EPS growth of +20% to +25%



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