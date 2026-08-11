

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Aramark (ARMK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising organic revenue growth outlook, based on Aramark's strong financial performance throughout fiscal 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to projects adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 20 to 25 percent. Organic revenue growth is now expected at 9 to 10 percent, up from the prior forecast for growth at the high end of the 7 to 9 percent range.



Aramark's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, as announced on August 5, 2026. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2026.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ARMK is trading on the NYSE at $55.00, down $0.71 or 1.27 percent.



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