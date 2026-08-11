

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - MMG Limited (OMS1.F) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $897.2 million, or $0.0714 per share. This compares with $340.0 million, or $0.0280 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 61.2% to $4.540 billion from $2.817 billion last year.



MMG Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $897.2 Mln. vs. $340.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.0714 vs. $0.0280 last year. -Revenue: $4.540 Bln vs. $2.817 Bln last year.



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