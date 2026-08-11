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WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ0
Stuttgart
11.08.26 | 15:48
4,800 Euro
-3,61 % -0,180
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update July 2026

Operational Highlights July

  • Occupancy reached 85%, up 3% points from last July.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 10% compared to July 2025.
  • Total ticket revenue increased by 13% compared to July last year.
  • Operational onboard revenue grew by 11% compared to July last year.

Booking Position 2026

  • Solid position for 2026, with 73% of capacity booked - compared to 66% at the same time last year, around 7 percentage points (or 11% higher) ahead.
  • We target +10% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

  • 26% of 2027 capacity is booked, two percentage points behind the same time last year mainly due to lower group allotments (individual bookings are two percentage points higher than same time last year).

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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