Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its development strategy, the advancement of its James Bay Project in Québec and the Company's broader financial and strategic position.

Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman of CDN Maverick, commented:

"Maverick continues to successfully execute a project-generator approach to amassing and advancing highly prospective projects; utilizing them to create and maximize value for shareholders. James Bay is our clearest near-term catalyst; the Project boasts historical sulphide intersections, recovered core, defined conductive targets, an independent technical roadmap, and we are drill-ready."

"Our strategy extends well beyond this drill program. CDN Maverick continues to identify opportunities, validate them, advance the strongest ones, transact when it makes sense and retain exposure wherever possible."

JAMES BAY LAND POSITION

Over the past year, CDN Maverick has continued to build and refine an extensive Québec land position in James Bay. The Company's James Bay portfolio is comprised of 1,046 active claims covering approximately 56,947.85 hectares across the Nottaway, Chabinoche and Poncheville claim groups. Using current technical data and interpretations, the Company made additional high potential acquisitions, while intentionally lapsing low-priority claims to streamline the Project and focus on the areas that offer the strongest technical and strategic potential.

Within James Bay is a 100%-owned, drill-permitted polymetallic target supported by historical drilling, recovered drill core, geophysical reinterpretation, and an independent NI 43-101 technical report filed, October 2025, which is the Company's current focus and for which the Company received drill permits on February 16th, 2026. Historical SOQUEM drilling consisted of five holes totalling approximately 875 metres and intersected sulphide-bearing horizons, including a reported 2.85-metre interval of massive sulphides. Subsequent geophysical interpretation concluded that several principal conductive bodies were either missed or inadequately tested, including a priority modelled conductor with reported conductivity of approximately 500 S/m. The NI 43-101 technical report recommends a staged program incorporating electromagnetic and gravity surveys, hydrogeochemical work and approximately 2,700 metres of diamond drilling.

RAINBOW CANYON PROPERTY

"We have a potentially significant gold system in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, with demonstrated high-grade mineralization, a large alteration footprint, historical exploration, and substantial exploration upside at a time when gold prices have fundamentally changed the economics of gold exploration," stated Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman.

With favourable gold prices continuing to spur exploration and development, the Company is also advancing the Rainbow Canyon Gold Project. This Project sits in the Olinghouse Mining District within the northern Walker Lane structural and metallogenic domain. Rainbow Canyon exhibits geological characteristics consistent with a low-sulfidation epithermal gold system, a style of mineralization found elsewhere in western Nevada, including at the historic Comstock Lode, which produced approximately 8.4 million ounces of gold.

Recent geophysics completed on the Property, revealed multiple highly prospective targets. It also reaffirmed that prior historic drilling may not have penetrated the most prospective areas of the Property. The Company is in the process of planning a near-term work program that will utilize this data and its interpretations to pursue further development of the project.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

NORAM LITHIUM CORP.

Maverick currently holds approximately 3.3M common shares and 1.65M warrants of Noram. Noram has mineral ownership to 1,133 hectares of U.S. Government owned land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) which host a lithium Mineral Resource. Noram has completed a total of 92 drillholes in seven phases of drilling between 2017 to 2024.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/309140_2f6f3e20346698dc_001full.jpg

The NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation Effective Date May 15, 2024, is supported by all sampled drillholes. Raw samples were capped at 2,000 parts per million (ppm) lithium and composited to 3-meter (m) nominal lengths. The MRE was split into two zones of interest: the high-grade core zone and the peripheral halo zone. Four hard boundary grade domains constructed at 600, 1000, 1300 and 1450 ppm thresholds confine the MRE. An Ordinary Kriging algorithm is used for the grade estimation.

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.

Maverick retains ownership of 1.215M common shares and 1.215M warrants of Kingman Minerals; a company focussed on the exploration and development of the high-grade Historic Rosebud Gold Mine near Kingman Arizona. Rosebud was discovered in the 1880's and was mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. The underground workings consist of a total of 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts. Mining took place pre-dominantly at the 100-foot level. Two major stopes are present from which approximately 3,000 tons of ore was removed.

The Rosebud Mine property has seen significant development since its discovery in 1879 or 1880 (Schrader, 1909) with a 400-foot (122 meters) shaft and about 2500 feet (760 meters) of drifts and stopes. A mill was erected, the foundation of which can still be seen. Underground sampling by Burgex Mining Consultants and core drilling by Kingman Minerals Inc. and historic programs have confirmed the presence and grades of the Southwick veins. The surface expressions of the Southwick veins have been traced by trenches and prospect pits for 3600 feet (1100 meters). These veins are parallel to the Ellen Jane vein on the adjacent Music Mountain property to the east of the Mohave Project and the Grand Wash fault, which borders the Hualapai Valley to the west of the property. At least 7 other parallel mineralized structures on the property occur to the southwest of the Southwick veins and have been sampled by past explorers, yielding significant gold and silver values. From all this work, it can be concluded that there is gold and silver mineralization spread over nearly the entire area of the Rosebud property. Past explorers have used a "hit and run" approach to their programs with very little modern or systematic exploration work. Additional exploration is certainly warranted. Potential exists for both precious metal vein-type mineralization and for a deep-seated porphyry-type system yet to be discovered.

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC.

Maverick holds 407,500 common shares and approximately 3.296 million warrants of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV: NOAL), with the warrants exercisable at $0.221 until June 3, 2027. Maverick's interest in NOA originated through the sale of its Nevasca Lithium Project in Argentina, allowing the Company to retain exposure to the advancement of NOA's broader lithium portfolio.

NOA has assembled more than 120,000 hectares across three lithium brine projects in Salta Province, Argentina, with its current development focus on the 100%-owned Rio Grande Project. Rio Grande hosts a reported Mineral Resource Estimate of approximately 4.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. NOA completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on Rio Grande in 2025 and continues to advance the Project through its 2026 drilling and technical programs

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on creating value through the acquisition, advancement and strategic monetization of highly prospective mineral assets. The Company employs a disciplined, data-driven approach to identifying opportunities, deploying capital and advancing projects through targeted technical work and modern exploration techniques. As assets mature and value is created, CDN Maverick enhances shareholder value through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, transactions or dispositions, while retaining ongoing exposure where appropriate through equity interests, warrants, carried interests or other economic participation. Through this asset-generation model, the Company aims to continuously identify, develop and monetize opportunities while building long-term shareholder value.

Website: https://cdnmaverick.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cdnmaverick

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding planned exploration activities, drilling programs, future work plans, permitting timelines, potential mineralization, and the Company's ability to access additional capital. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, among others: the availability of financing; changes in commodity prices; exploration results; regulatory approvals; operational risks; market conditions; and general economic factors. Forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates and opinions as of the date they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309140

Source: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.