Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") has entered into a services agreement dated June 9, 2026 with Triforce Media Inc. ("Triforce"), pursuant to which Triforce will provide digital marketing and corporate communications services to the Company.

The agreement is for a fixed six (6) month term commencing July 1, 2026 and ending December 31, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Triforce CAD$15,000 per month, for total aggregate consideration of CAD$90,000, plus applicable taxes.

Triforce is located at 1090 Homer Street, Suite 300, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 2W9. The principal contact is Maxwell Duchaine, CEO & President of Triforce, who may be contacted at maxwell@triforcemedia.com.

Triforce is a strategic communications firm. Triforce and Mr. Duchaine are arm's length parties to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Triforce nor Mr. Duchaine currently holds any securities of the Company.

The Company also intends to grant Triforce 500,000 stock options, exercisable at a price equal to the market price of the Company's common shares on the date of grant, subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and in accordance with applicable securities laws, the Company's stock option plan and CSE policies.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and mineral exploration company building a portfolio of critical-mineral and precious-metal opportunities across the Americas. The Company originates, acquires and advances projects through direct exploration, consolidation, partnerships and transactions, retaining the form of ownership or economic exposure best suited to each opportunity. Its current exploration work is concentrated in the James Bay district of Quebec, where drill permits are in place for the Nottaway Polymetallic Project.

For further information, contact:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

Suite 2150 - 555 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6B 4N6

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cdnmaverickcorp

This news release contains projections and forward - looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward - looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301645

Source: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.