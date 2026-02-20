Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted the Authorization of impact-causing exploration work permit ("ATI") from Québec's Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts, authorizing diamond drilling on the Company's 100%-owned Nottaway Property, located approximately 75 km north-northeast of Matagami, Québec.

The ATI permit was issued on February 16, 2026, and is valid for 3 years. "Maverick is ready to drill the extremely prospective, yet untested, high-conductivity electromagnetic conductors modeled by Michel Allard for SOQUEM Inc. Certain holes missed the main conductive bodies entirely yet still intersected very notable values. If this is any indication of what further refined investigation of this target might yield, the Company is well on its way to making significant strides for shareholders in 2026," stated Simon Studer, Interim CEO and Director.

Figure 1: Hole 1393-15-02, did not intercept the main conductive bodies. However, the hole did intersect 0.14% Zn over 7m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/284618_40d0ac49c4438b6d_001full.jpg

Nottaway is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization hosted within the Opatica Subprovince. Historic drilling by SOQUEM Inc. in 2015 intersected sulphide-bearing horizons with anomalous zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold values. Subsequent geophysical reinterpretation (GM71706) concluded that several electromagnetic subsurface conductors were not effectively tested due to drill orientation and positioning, and that a Maxwell plate with an estimated modelled conductivity of 500 S/m remains untested.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde McMillan, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. McMillan is an independent consultant to the Company.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and critical minerals exploration company focused on identifying and advancing undervalued mineral assets through disciplined, data-driven investment strategies. The Company is building a portfolio of critical minerals and battery metals projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions across North America.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding planned exploration activities, drilling programs, future work plans, permitting timelines, potential mineralization, and the Company's ability to access additional capital. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, among others: the availability of financing; changes in commodity prices; exploration results; regulatory approvals; operational risks; market conditions; and general economic factors.Forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates and opinions as of the date they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

