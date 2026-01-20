Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") wishes to clarify and amend its disclosure that, notwithstanding its news release dated Jan. 16, 2026, regarding the implementation of its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), purchases under the NCIB will not commence until Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All other terms of the NCIB, as previously disclosed, remain unchanged.

Additionally, the Company announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of stock options to certain directors of the Company under its existing equity incentive plan.

Under the terms of the grant, a total of 600,000 stock options (the "Options") have been granted to eligible directors. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.295 per share.

The Options have a term of five years from the date of grant and are exercisable in accordance with the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable securities legislation. The Options vest immediately, subject to the participant's continued service with the Company.

"We are pleased to grant these options to members of our board in recognition of their continued commitment and strategic guidance as we advance our portfolio of critical mineral and exploration projects," said Simon D. Studer, Interim President and CEO of CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

All securities issued pursuant to the stock option grant are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and critical minerals exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value assets using data-driven exploration strategies. The Company is advancing a portfolio of lithium and battery metals projects across tier-one mining jurisdictions in North America.

