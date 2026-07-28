Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") has entered into a services agreement dated July 1, 2026 with 1353656 BC Ltd. ("1353656").

Under the agreement, 1353656 will provide strategic management and investor relations support, manage communications with investors, advisors, analysts and other investment professionals and provide marketing consulting services to the Company, which includes preparation and review of all marketing and presentation materials.

The agreement is for a fixed six (6) month term commencing July 1, 2026 and ending December 31, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay 1353656 CAD$4,000 per month, for a total aggregate consideration of CAD$24,000, plus applicable taxes. Sean Davis, Chief Executive Officer of 1353656, will also be receiving 100,000 options exercisable at market price on the date of issue. The options granted will be good for two years from the date of issue.

1353656 is a strategic communications & operations firm. 1353656 and Mr. Davis are arm's length parties to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither 1353656 nor Mr. Davis currently holds any securities of the Company.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and mineral exploration company building a portfolio of critical-mineral and precious-metal opportunities across the Americas. The Company originates, acquires and advances projects through direct exploration, consolidation, partnerships and transactions, retaining the form of ownership or economic exposure best suited to each opportunity. Its current exploration work is concentrated in the James Bay district of Quebec, where drill permits are in place for the Nottaway Polymetallic Project.

For further information, contact:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

Suite 2150 - 555 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6B 4N6

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This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306865

Source: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.