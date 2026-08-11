Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Grupo Clarín S.A. (BYMA: GCLA) ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company"), the largest media company in Argentina, announced yesterday its First Half and Second Quarter 2026 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of June 30, 2026 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.

(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) as per Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), that establishes that the restatement must be applied to the financial statements.

Highlights (1H26 vs. 1H25):

For the purposes of the analysis, it should be noted that the results presented in a comparative manner (1H25) include the effect of year over year inflation as of June 30, 2026, which amounted to 33.5%.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 285,062.1 million, a decrease of 8.0% in real terms compared to 1H25, mainly due to lower revenues in the Digital and Printed Publications and Broadcasting and Programming segments.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached Ps. 45,963.6 million, a decrease of 30.5% compared to Ps. 66,130.1 for 1H25, mainly driven by the lower EBITDA in the Digital and Printed Publications segment, mostly from school textbooks sales, given the lower size of the books biddings, the lower legacy circulation revenues and higher severance payments; and lower EBITDA in the Broadcasting and Programming Segment, explained by lower advertising revenues in Radio Mitre and the deconsolidation of the subsidiary Carburando.

Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) was 16.1% in 1H26, compared to 21.3% in 1H25.

Profit for the period resulted in Ps. 18,133.2 million, a decrease of 55.2% compared to a profit of Ps. 40,475.9 million reported in 1H25.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions of Ps.)

1H26



1H25



% Ch.



2Q26



1Q26



2Q25



QoQ



YoY

Total Revenues

285,062.1



309,894.3



(8.0%)



157,857.0



127,205.0



176,008.1



24.1%



(10.3%)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

45,963.6



66,130.1



(30.5%)



25,562.7



20,400.9



48,467.9



25.3%



(47.3%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)

16.1%



21.3%



(24.4%)



16.2%



16.0%



27.5%



1.0%



(41.2%)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

18,133.2



40,475.9



(55.2%)



10,535.7



7,597.5



33,586.2



38.7%



(68.6%)

Attributable to:































Equity Shareholders

17,617.4



40,394.9



(56.4%)



10,523.0



7,094.4



33,648.1



48.3%



(68.7%)

Non-Controlling Interests

515.8



81.0



536.9%



12.7



503.1



(61.9 )

(97.5%)



(120.6%)



(1)We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.

(2)We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

GRUPO CLARIN S.A.

(BYMA: GCLA)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss its First Half and Second Quarter 2026 Results

Date: Tomorrow, August 12, 2026

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires Time/11:00am New York Time/4:00pm London Time

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=XBZ4N5s7

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Grupo Clarín. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events, or results may differ materially. Grupo Clarín does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in Grupo Clarín's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, Grupo Clarín's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to Grupo Clarín and its operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309135

Source: Grupo Clarín S.A.