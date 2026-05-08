Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Grupo Clarín S.A. (BYMA: GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 11, 2026, after markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=iskgxc6A
The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com
About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.
|Investor Relations Contacts
|In Buenos Aires:
|In New York:
|Grupo Clarín S.A.
|Fig Corporate Communications
|Samantha Olivieri
|Marcella E. Dragone
|Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
|Tel: +1 917 691 4047
|Email: investors@grupoclarin.com
|Email: fig@fig.ooo
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296668
Source: Grupo Clarín S.A.