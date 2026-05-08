Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Grupo Clarín S.A. (BYMA: GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 11, 2026, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=iskgxc6A

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296668

Source: Grupo Clarín S.A.