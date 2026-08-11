

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy (CNP) announced a Customer Savings Initiative that offers the opportunity to save Texas electric customers, including CenterPoint's Greater Houston residential, small & medium businesses, and commercial customers, more than $5 billion over the next decade. CenterPoint's savings initiative is driven by the planned addition of up to 14 new gigawatts of ERCOT eligible base load and studied load projects. The additional load from these projects would translate into customer savings over the next decade through more and larger customers paying more of the share of fixed grid costs.



'We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to generate historic levels of customer savings of more than $5 billion statewide by leveraging new investment in large projects to build a more affordable, reliable and resilient electric grid for millions of customers,' said Jason Wells, CEO of CenterPoint Energy.



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