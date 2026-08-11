EQT Life Sciences participates in Vaderis Therapeutics' USD 152 million Series B financing

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Life Sciences is investing USD 17.5 million in Vaderis Therapeutics as part of the Swiss company's USD 152 million Series B financing

The financing will support the initiation of the global Phase 3 HEROIC study evaluating engasertib, a potential first treatment for hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia, a rare genetic vascular disease characterized by severe nosebleeds, chronic anemia, and life-threatening vascular abnormalities, with no approved therapies

EQT Life Sciences will draw on its experience supporting biotechnology companies through last-stage clinical development to work alongside the management team in executing the company's development strategy

EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce its participation in Vaderis Therapeutics' USD 152 million Series B financing through one of its managed funds, with a USD 17.5 million investment. The financing was co-led by Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and TCGX, with participation from Omega Funds, Perceptive Advisors, Kalehua Capital and existing investors Medicxi and Droia. The proceeds will support Vaderis with capital needs through potential regulatory approval of engasertib, the company's lead program for hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT).

Vaderis Therapeutics is a Swiss clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for rare vascular diseases. Its lead program, engasertib, is being developed as a potential first treatment specifically developed for HHT, a rare inherited blood vessel disorder affecting ~1 in 3,800. HHT causes recurrent and severe nosebleeds (epistaxis), chronic anemia and potentially life-threatening vascular abnormalities for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The financing and initiation of the company's global Phase 3 trial, HEROIC, follows publication of positive proof-of-concept and long-term extension data for engasertib in The New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated clinically meaningful and sustained improvements across multiple measures of disease in patients with HHT. These data established the scientific foundation for advancing engasertib into pivotal development and its potential to address the significant unmet needs of patients living with HHT.

EQT Life Sciences will support Vaderis Therapeutics as it advances engasertib through its Phase 3 development and towards potential regulatory approval. Drawing on its experience supporting biotechnology companies through last-stage clinical development, EQT Life Sciences will work alongside the management team to help execute the company's development strategy.

Christoph Broja, CFA, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, who will join the Vaderis board as an observer, said: "HHT remains a serious, lifelong disease with no approved treatment anywhere in the world, despite affecting tens of thousands of patients. Engasertib's proof of concept data gave us real conviction in the science, and we're pleased to support the Vaderis team as they advance engasertib into Phase 3 with the goal of potentially bringing these patients their first dedicated therapy."

Azmi Nabulsi, MD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaderis Therapeutics, said: "Today represents a defining moment for HHT patients. Closing this financing and initiating HEROIC as the first Phase 3 study utilizing a molecule specifically developed for HHT marks an exciting new chapter. This milestone reflects the dedication of our patients, investigators, study teams, and advocacy organizations, to whom we extend our deepest gratitude. We are also thankful to our investors for their confidence and support, which have been essential in bringing us to this point."

Contact

EQT Press Office,

press@eqtpartners.com

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4381729/4214611.pdf Press Release_EQT Life Sciences participates in Vaderis Therapeutics' USD 152 million Series B financing_260811 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-life-sciences-participates-in-vaderis-therapeutics-usd-152-million-series-b-financing,c3556420 EQT Life Sciences participates in Vaderis Therapeutics USD 152 million Series B financing

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