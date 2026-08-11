Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced the release of the latest version of the Business Hub, which now allows U.S. based SME owners and executives to register their businesses on the platform and take advantage of its features and functionalities.

In addition to being available to U.S. SMEs, the newly released version of the platform (www.cubeler.com) features the implementation of several agentic AI functionalities, including the continuous analysis of the registered SMEs' financial data to create matches and recommended business opportunities between them based on 4 categories, namely, buyer-supplier, general partnership, referral, and shared resources. Each AI recommended opportunity provides a brief description of the opportunity and the potential annual revenue or cost saving that it could generate. The implementation of the feature resulted in the creation of over 40,000 recommended opportunities for the platform's legacy Canadian registered SMEs worth a potential of over $1.4 billion in combined annual revenue and cost savings for the SMEs. The Company expects that number to increase considerably in the weeks and months to come, as U.S. SMEs begin to register on the platform, given that opportunities are not only expected to be created between the U.S. based SMEs, but also between U.S. and Canadian based SMEs.

Agentic AI is also at the center of the new Business Hub's grant matching feature, which the Company first revealed would be available to Canadian SMEs in a news release dated July 28, 2026. Although Tenet expected the grant matching feature to initially only be available to Canadian based SMEs with new release of the platform, the Company was able to implement the U.S. based version of the feature in time for today's announced deployment.

According to The Counsel for Community and Economic Research, there were 2,536 state-run business grant and tax credit programs in the U.S., and another approximately 900 active federal-run programs in 2026 according to Grants.gov. Those roughly 3,400 government programs combine to make over USD $50 billion available to U.S. SMEs every year. But just like their Canadian counterparts, many U.S. small business owners are unaware of the existence of these programs, so they miss out on most of the funds made available to them. By registering their businesses on Cubeler, these small business owners and executives will now be able to simply log into their accounts and have the platform present them with all the programs for which they qualify.

The new features highlighted today, the business opportunities generator and the government grants matching, are in addition to those already available through the platform's core Advertising, Networking, Insights and Financing modules. So, in summary, with the release of version 2.0 of the Cubeler Business Hub, registered SME owners can now:

Receive AI-generated business opportunity recommendations

Get matched with government grant and tax credit programs

Promote their products and services

Connect with and build a network of other SME owners and executives

Access relevant industry news and business intelligence

Receive pre-qualified business loans and credit offers

Tenet will look to introduce Chinese SMEs to the newly released version of the Business Hub by the end of August 2026, beginning with the approximately 2,000 SME clients of import/export broker Shanghai Guiqi Trading Company Ltd. so that business opportunities may potentially be generated between the platform's Canadian and U.S. SMEs and those Chinese SMEs.

Precision on Investor Awareness Consultant Hire

Tenet also provided additional details related to its two-month agreement with investor awareness consultant Tatiana Perez announced on August 7, 2026, by stating that the agreement began on August 1, 2026, will end on September 30, 2026 and will cost the Company a total of USD $5,000 for the two-month period. Ms. Perez had no prior relationship with Tenet before the agreement and no stock options or other securities of the Company will be issued to Ms. Perez related to the agreement.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309152

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.