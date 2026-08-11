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WKN: A2PWNN | ISIN: SE0013382066 | Ticker-Symbol: 9ZJ
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 08:55
1,810 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLEANAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLEANAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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QleanAir AB: QleanAir delivered 23.8 billion m³ of cleaned air in the second quarter 2026

QleanAir increased the delivery of cleaned indoor air to 23.8 (22.1) billion cubic meters in the second quarter. This means an increase of 7.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

QleanAir delivered 23.8 (22.1) billion cubic meters cleaned indoor air for the second quarter. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 7.4% compared to the second quarter previous year. QleanAir reports the volume of cleaned indoor air through its air cleaners, cabin solutions and cleanrooms quarterly on a global basis. As of the first quarter 2026 we started reporting the total volume of cleaned air in the quarter instead of per month as we have formerly done. We did this change to align with the fiscal quarterly reporting.

Air pollution is considered the world's largest environmental threat to health and accounts for 7 million premature deaths around the world each year according to the WHO. Pollutants accumulate indoors where the air can be up to 50 times more polluted than outdoor air. This is problematic because we spend about 90% of our time indoors.

Air quality has a significant impact on human health, well-being, and cognitive ability, both in the short and long term. In many organizations, air quality is also critical for the products' quality, lifespan and technical cleanliness. Clean air also contributes to mechanical equipment working better, lasting longer, and requiring less maintenance. QleanAir provides air cleaning solutions for most types of professional and public spaces.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO
sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com
+46 703 08 94 51

Fredrik Sandelin, CFO
fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com
+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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