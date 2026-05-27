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WKN: A2PWNN | ISIN: SE0013382066 | Ticker-Symbol: 9ZJ
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:55
1,940 Euro
+2,11 % +0,040
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLEANAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLEANAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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QleanAir AB: QleanAir signs two new US cleanroom agreements totaling approximately $2.4 million USD, adding a specialty compounding partner and continuing work with a longstanding institutional customer

QleanAir AB (publ), a leading provider of solutions for clean indoor air, has signed two new agreements with US healthcare customers for the construction of modular cleanrooms compliant with USP 797 and USP 800 standards. The agreements include a first cleanroom for a multi-state specialty compounding pharmacy operator, and a continued partnership with a longstanding institutional customer at a hospital in Texas. Both projects are scheduled to commence in 2026 and complete by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

QleanAir is dedicated to being an excellent partner through building and maintaining modular cleanrooms that exceed USP guidelines and maintain a compliant state of control.

The first agreement, valued at approximately $1.8 million USD, is for a sterile compounding fulfillment facility that includes a USP 797, USP 800, and cGMP-compliant microbiology laboratory. It marks the first QleanAir cleanroom for this customer, a multi-state specialty compounding pharmacy operator focused on personalized medicine, with operations across the Gulf South and the Midwest. The customer's parent organization operates in adjacent areas with significant cleanroom requirements, opening the door to a broader, multi-site partnership over time.

The second agreement, valued at approximately $551,000 USD, is for a USP 797 and USP 800 compliant compounding cleanroom at a hospital in Texas. The hospital is part of a large integrated healthcare system that QleanAir has supported across multiple sites, and the agreement extends a longstanding institutional relationship that has become a consistent source of repeat business.

Both cleanrooms are scheduled to begin construction in 2026 and complete by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

- "These two agreements reflect the breadth of our customer base in the United States. We are excited to begin a new partnership with a multi-state specialty compounding pharmacy operator that also has cleanroom needs across its parent organization, and we are honored to continue our work with a longstanding institutional customer that consistently turns to QleanAir for its compounding cleanroom needs" says Zachary Douglas, President of QleanAir Scandinavia Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO
sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com
+46 703 08 94 51

Fredrik Sandelin, CFO
fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com
+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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