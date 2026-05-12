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WKN: A2PWNN | ISIN: SE0013382066 | Ticker-Symbol: 9ZJ
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:55
2,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLEANAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLEANAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 14:15 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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QleanAir AB: Annual general meeting held in QleanAir AB

Today, the annual general meeting of 2026 was held in QleanAir AB (the "Company" or "QleanAir"). Below follows a summary of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting resolved (in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice to attend the meeting kept available at the Company's website www.qleanair.com):

  • to adopt the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the group profit and loss statement and the group balance sheet for the financial year 2025;
  • that the financial result shall be carried forward in new account and that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025;
  • to grant the board members and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025;
  • that the board of directors shall consist of six ordinary members without deputy members, to re-elect Fredrik Persson, Dan Pitulia, Jan-Olof Backman, Sara Uhlén and Henrik Mitelman and new-elect Anders Skeini as board members, and to re-elect Fredrik Persson as chairman of the board;
  • that a registered accounting firm shall be elected as auditor and to re-elect Grant Thornton as the Company's auditor;
  • that fees payable to the board members until the end of the next annual general meeting shall amount to SEK 1,400,000 in total of which SEK 400,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other board members; and
  • that the fees payable to the auditor are to be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO
sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com
+46 703 08 94 51

Fredrik Sandelin, CFO
fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com
+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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