QleanAir AB: QleanAir signs an agreement with one of the US largest academic medical centers, totaling approximately $439,000 USD

QleanAir AB (publ), a leading provider of solutions for clean indoor air, has signed an agreement with one of the US largest academic medical centers. The agreement covers a USP 797 and 800 compliant modular cleanroom for pharmacy compounding in a specialty pharmacy setting, marking the customer's 4th cleanroom project with QleanAir. The project is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2027.

QleanAir is dedicated to being an excellent partner through building and maintaining modular cleanrooms that exceed USP guidelines and maintain a compliant state of control. The customer, a large academic medical center with approximately 1,750 staffed beds across multiple hospitals and more than 22,000 employees, has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for more than three decades across multiple specialties of complex care. The customer continues to invest in expanding its clinical capacity and advancing specialized pharmacy services and has signed an agreement for its 4th QleanAir cleanroom.

This order follows a design contract executed with the customer in November 2025, underscoring the value of QleanAir's consultative, design-led approach to pharmacy cleanroom projects.

"Reaching a 4th cleanroom project with this customer is a meaningful milestone for QleanAir. It reflects the trust we have earned through consistent delivery on quality, compliance, and long-term partnership, and we are proud to continue supporting the advanced pharmacy work underway at one of the nation's most respected academic medical centers."says Amanda Myers, Chief Commercial Officer of QleanAir Scandinavia Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO

sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com

+46 703 08 94 51



Fredrik Sandelin, CFO

fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com

+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.