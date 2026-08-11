

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp.(IBM) said on Tuesday it has signed a multi-year $240 million agreement with Together AI to deploy a large cluster of NVIDIA HGX B300 systems on IBM Cloud, with availability expected in the first quarter of 2027.



The cluster, the first large-scale inference deployment on IBM Cloud using HGX B300 systems and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, is designed to deliver faster and more efficient AI workloads. NVIDIA said the setup can provide up to 30 times more AI factory output compared with prior generations.



Together AI, which recently raised $800 million in a Series C round at an $8.3 billion valuation, will use the infrastructure to expand its open-source model inference services. The company reports serving 400 trillion tokens monthly and aims to improve performance and economics for enterprises scaling AI deployments.



IBM executives said the collaboration builds on its enterprise-grade cloud capabilities and ongoing work with NVIDIA Corp. to advance AI infrastructure.



On the NYSE, shares of IBM are currently gaining 0.29 percent, changing hands at $236.81.



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