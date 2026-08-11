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WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
11.08.26 | 08:05
12,980 Euro
-1,22 % -0,160
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,76014,26022:35
PR Newswire
11.08.2026 17:24 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

H+H International A/S: Interim Financial Report, H1 2026

Company announcement No. 10/2026

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JÖRG BRINKMANN QUOTE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Following the severe winter weather in Q1, we delivered the expected normalization in Q2 and improved EBIT before special items to DKK 43 million. While market conditions remain challenging, particularly in the UK, we continue to see the expected benefits from our German restructuring programme and therefore maintain our full-year outlook."

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2026 (Q2 2025)

  • Revenue growth measured in local currencies ("organic growth") was 6% (0%).
  • Sales volume increased 4% (negative 2%) driven by Poland.
  • Gross profit before special items was DKK 165 million (DKK 155 million), corresponding to a gross margin of 22% (22%).
  • EBIT before special items was DKK 43 million (DKK 24 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 6% (3%).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and tax was DKK 107 million (DKK (19) million).
  • Financial gearing is improving and was 3.4 times EBITDA before special items at the end of Q2 2026 (2.6 times EBITDA before special items at the end of Q2 2025).

OTHER EVEnts

  • Asset sales with net proceeds of DKK 49 million.
  • Adjustment of shift systems at UK plants to reflect the near-term market challenges.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2026 (Unchanged)

  • Revenue growth measured in local currencies is expected to be in the range of -5% to 0%
  • EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 50 - 100 million

H1 2026 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT CONFERENCE CALL

In connection with the release of the H1 2026 Interim Financial Report, a conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for Wednesday 12 August 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Participants can follow the conference call via live webcast here.

For further information please contact:
Bjarne Pedersen
CFO
+45 22 15 99 37
bjarne.pedersen@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/interim-financial-report--h1-2026,c4382157

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4382157/4215199.pdf

H+H International AS_H1 2026_Final

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4382157/9a1258e048957ffd.pdf

Company announcement 10-26

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4382157/91112bf662ca6acb.xlsx

hh-historical-financial-database-q2-2026b

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-international-as-interim-financial-report-h1-2026-302848620.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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