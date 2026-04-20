Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:05
11,320 Euro
-1,91 % -0,220
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,42011:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 21:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

H+H International A/S: Initiation of long-term incentive programme 2026

Company announcement No. 6/2026

H+H International A/S (hereinafter "H+H" or "the Company") has initiated the 2026 long-term incentive programme ("LTIP") being a performance share unit ("PSU") programme. The LTIP terms are determined by the Board of Directors and comply with the Remuneration Policy for Board of Directors and Executive Board available on H+H's website. The purpose of the LTIP is to motivate participants to pursue and reach the targets for the long-term key performance indicator targets defined by the Board of Directors.

The Executive Board of H+H as well as certain key employees in the H+H Group are eligible to participate in the LTIP and be granted PSUs free of charge. The value of the PSUs granted to an executive board member under a LTIP may not at the time of grant exceed 60% of the executive board member's annual fixed salary.

A total of approximately 133,100 PSUs are set to be granted to participants, including 41,650 PSUs to CEO Jörg Brinkmann and 17,500 PSUs to CFO Bjarne Pedersen.

Based on the average share price for a H+H share on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange during the first ten business days after the release on 3 March 2026 of the H+H annual report for 2025, the theoretical value per PSU in the LTIP 2026 is DKK 83,45 corresponding to a total theoretical value at initiation of DKK 11,107,195 if all 133,100 PSUs were to vest. The actual number of the granted PSUs that will vest by the end of the vesting period around March 2029 depends on the level of achievement of the KPI targets set for LTIP 2026. At vesting, the participants will receive one H+H share per PSU that vests.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
niclas.kristensen@hplush.com

H+H International A/S's core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2025 of DKK 2.7 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has factories in Northern and Central Europe and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.