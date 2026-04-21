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WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:05
11,320 Euro
-1,91 % -0,220
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,80012,20008:41
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 08:36 Uhr
31 Leser
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H+H International A/S: Notification to the Polish Competition Authority by Solbet Sp. Z o.o.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S ("H+H") has been informed that Solbet Sp. Z o.o. ("Solbet") (one of its shareholders and a substantial competitor in Poland) has applied to the Polish competition authority to obtain approval to acquire control of H+H.

The filing was submitted solely by Solbet, and not by H+H. Solbet has informed H+H that it has not made a decision to submit a takeover offer at this point in time and that, while the filing has been made with the intention of acquiring control over H+H, any potential takeover offer would only be made after Solbet obtains greater clarity on the expected timing and outcome of the antitrust clearance process. The process before the Polish competition authority may take a substantial amount of time.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
niclas.kristensen@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/h-h-international-a-s-notification-to-the-polish-competition-authority-by-solbet-sp--z-o-o-,c4337241

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4337241/4047009.pdf

H+H International _Press release_21-04-2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-international-as-notification-to-the-polish-competition-authority-by-solbet-sp-z-oo-302748306.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.